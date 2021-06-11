Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,515 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $86,919,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $20,639,000.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $137.33 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.