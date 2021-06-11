Sciencast Management LP Sells 9,845 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Insiders have sold 868,632 shares of company stock valued at $65,037,602 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $93.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.