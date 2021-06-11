Sciencast Management LP Invests $868,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

