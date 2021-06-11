Sciencast Management LP Increases Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $109,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after buying an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 349,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.