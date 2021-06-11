Sciencast Management LP Has $1 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $362.45 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $11,694,945. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

