Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,205,013. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

