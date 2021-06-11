Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.33 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

