Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,629 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $120,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,956. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

