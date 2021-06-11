Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Position Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 220,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

