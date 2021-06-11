Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,757 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $71,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Commerce Bank grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

