Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Reduced by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,388 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

