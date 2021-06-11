Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 635.3% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $16,035,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,766,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,746,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

SRSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 9,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,498. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.