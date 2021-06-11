Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Safran stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.