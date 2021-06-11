Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,408 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ryerson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ryerson by 132.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 218,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Ryerson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 190,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $15.79 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $607.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

