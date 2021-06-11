Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Lowered to $29.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.15 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

