Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 14,409 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 345,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,370,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,691,000 after purchasing an additional 569,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

