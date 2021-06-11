Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,578 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,480 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.