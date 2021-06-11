Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.52% of Echo Global Logistics worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECHO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.