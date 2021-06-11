Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 19,418 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKG opened at $142.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

