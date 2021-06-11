Ruff Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Ruff coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $474,826.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruff has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.47 or 0.00777435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ruff is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

