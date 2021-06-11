Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$132.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$134.56.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$124.70 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$89.11 and a 52-week high of C$126.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.43. The firm has a market cap of C$177.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

