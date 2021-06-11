Royal Bank of Canada Lowers IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 300

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IWG. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt cut their price target on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 329.29 ($4.30).

IWG stock opened at GBX 301.90 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 359.33. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.45.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

