Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $327.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $324.00 to $327.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

NYSE SHW opened at $277.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.73. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $4,075,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

