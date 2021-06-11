Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.31. 11,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

