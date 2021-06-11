Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,850,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $245.02. 2,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,115. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

