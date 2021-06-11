Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after acquiring an additional 596,812 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $231.13. 332,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,853,357. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

