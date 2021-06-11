Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,507. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

