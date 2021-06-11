Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,750 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 69,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,330,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,117,000 after acquiring an additional 165,137 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 2,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $67.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.