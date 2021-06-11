Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 2,850,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RYCEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,084,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.