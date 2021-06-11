Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $105.50 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

