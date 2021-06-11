Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after buying an additional 354,435 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 58.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after buying an additional 227,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

