Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,843 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.