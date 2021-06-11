Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 466 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after acquiring an additional 78,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Copart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,329,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

