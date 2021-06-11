Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,477.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $892,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.