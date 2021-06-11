Robert Verdun Buys 25,000 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $9.66 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

