Robert R. Vallance Sells 4,980 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.29 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Visteon by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

