RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

Twilio stock opened at $324.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.00. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $1,339,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.