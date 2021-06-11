RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

PCYO opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.65. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 88.03%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.