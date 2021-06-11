RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.63 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

