RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,198 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

