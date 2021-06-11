RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

