Rivulet Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,022,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 5.6% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Shares of WLTW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.52. 17,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

