RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 88.6% in May

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.
