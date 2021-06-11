RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 88.6% in May

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

