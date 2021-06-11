River Road Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.