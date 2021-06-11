Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 736 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.