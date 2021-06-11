Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $524,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $228.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.74.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.