Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $609,000 Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ternium were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ternium by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ternium by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

