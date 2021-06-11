Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $94.00 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

