Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 21,914 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.