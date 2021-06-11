Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 7,176 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Celestica worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Celestica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE CLS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.